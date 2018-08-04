New Bremen hosts fun

A tractor shaped bounce house at the New Bremen Firemen’s Picnic recently.

Cami Chalk, 4, of New Knoxville, daughter of Mike and Missy Chalk, takes part in the New Bremen Parks fishing derby recently.

Darby Vanover, 4, of New Bremen, daughter of Bud and Shaun Vanover, rides a horse at the New Bremen Firemen’s Picnic recently.

New Bremen firefighters compete against Chickasaw firemen in the barrel pushing game at the New Bremen Firemen’s Picnic recently.

Kids try to move a ball with fire hoses at the New Bremen Firemen’s Picnic recently.

New Bremen fireman of 15 years Chad James makes french fries at the New Bremen Firemen’s Picnic recently.

Patrick Wells, 16, of New Bremen, son of Jon and Suzanne Wells, takes part in a New Bremen Football bench press at the New Bremen Firemen’s Picnic recently.

New Bremen Fireman for 15 years Joel Boruns, right, helps Leanne Kuck, 7, daughter of Brenda and Andrew Boruns, both of New Bremen, at the New Bremen Firemen’s Picnic recently.

New Bremen Fireman Andrew Kuck, left, helps Maria Kramer, 7, both of New Bremen, daughter of Diana and Alan, Kuck, during the New Bremen Firemen’s Picnic recently.

Ben Ransbottom, 13, of New Bremen, son of Eric and Carla, catches a fish during the New Bremen Parks fishing derby recently.