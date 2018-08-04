Kolton Thompson, left, 11, of Botkins, son of Keith and Tina Thompson, talks with Danielle Lininger, 10, of New Knoxville, daughter of Jason and Amanda Lininger, next to the pen holding Kolton’s two barrows at the Auglaize County Fair Saturday, Aug. 4. Amanda showed rabbits and competed with her horses at the fair.

Makaylee Limbert, 9, of Minster, daughter of Scott and Julie Limbert, hangs out with her pygmy goats at the Auglaize County Fair Saturday, Aug. 4. Makaylee won reserve grand champion pygmy wether at the fair.

Brianna Egbert, 9, of Botkins, daughter of Scott and Krissy Egbert, dressed up her goat as a doctor and dressed herself up as its patient at the Auglaize County Fair Saturday, Aug. 4. Brianna was competing in a decorated animal contest which she won.