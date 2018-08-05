ODOT seeking public comments

SIDNEY — The Ohio Department of Transportation District 7 is seeking public comments regarding the following projects:

MOT-Jefferson Street Reconstruction, PID 103170 – The City of Dayton proposes to improve Jefferson Street from East Second Street to East Fourth Street, to allow for a protected bike lane and other multi-modal improvements. The project is necessary to improve access for all users.

SHE-75-0566/0614/0625, PID 94677 –ODOT proposes to reconstruct three bridge systems on Interstate 75 in the City of Sidney and Clinton Township, Shelby County. The project is necessary to address deterioration of the structures.

Additional information regarding the above project is available at the following link: http://www.dot.state.oh.us/districts/D07/PlanningandEngineering/Pages/Environmental.aspx

Comments may be submitted by contacting the individual below. Issues the public may wish to comment on include, but are not limited to, the effect of the project on local residents, air quality, the local economy, and historic or cultural resources. Comments should be submitted by Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.

Those interested in giving feedback on the above project can submit their comments to Tricia Bishop at 937-497-6721 or via email at Tricia.Bishop@dot.ohio.gov.