Community comes together to fight cancer

Members of the group Hero Strong walk with kids during the 2018 Relay for Life Friday, Aug. 3.

John Beigel, left to right, of Sidney, pumps his arms in triumph after he purchased a basket of a dozen dozen cookie for $625 during the bake auction at the 2018 Relay for Life Friday, Aug. 3. Watching sitting with him are Velma Holdheide and Connie Holdheide, both of Fort Loramie. The money from his purchase will go to relay team Primary Eye Care. Standing, far left, is cancer survivor Alison Martin, of Sidney.

Mary Covault, left, of Anna, walks for relay team Connection Point Church of God, with Dawn Cox, of Sidney, who was walking for relay team American Trim at Relay for Life at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Friday, Aug. 3.

Firefighters and EMS personel take part in the heroes walk at the 2018 Relay for Life Friday, Aug. 3.

Macy Freistuhler, 10, months, waits with her mom, Lindsey Freistuhler, both of Sidney, for the start of the heroes walk at the 2018 Relay for Life Friday, Aug. 3. Macy is also the daughter of Kevin Freistuhler.

Jordyn Stewart, right, 3, of Largo, Fla., daughter of Devin and Ashley Stewart, was all smiles after Tina Alt, left, of Versailles, handed her a balloon sculpture at the Sidney Electric Relay for Life tent Friday, Aug. 3.

Waylon Hopper, 3, of Sidney, son of Cassie Noffsinger and Tommy Hopper, crawls through an obstacle course at the 2018 Relay for Life Friday, Aug. 3.

People take the final lap at the end of 2018 Relay for Life at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Saturday, Aug. 4.

2018 Relay for Life organizers clap after anouncing how much money had been raised by the various Relay for Life teams Saturday, Aug. 4.

Doug Roller, of Sidney, lights luminaria at the 2018 Relay for Life Friday, Aug. 3. Roller lost his first fiance Mia Michelle Burtok to leukemia.

Sherill Skinner, of Botkins, lights luminaria at 2018 Relay for Life at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Friday, Aug. 3. Skinner’s mom, Eileen Ricucci, is a cancer survivor. Skinner lost her father Luke Doyle to cancer.

Dominic Travis, right, 8, of Sidney, son of Kaitlyn Travis, tries to drop a paratrooper into a bullseye as Kali Ellis, of Sidney, watches at the Ferguson Construction Relay for Life tent Friday, Aug. 3.

People listen as the names of people who have passed away from cancer are read at the 2018 Relay for Life luminaria ceremony Friday, Aug. 3.