The Big Latch On at Shelby County Courthouse

The Big Latch on takes place at the Shelby County courthouse steps Saturday, Aug. 4, to promote public breastfeeding. Forty-seven moms and their babies and toddlers participated in the event. A total of 111 people, which includes dads and children, signed in for the event, said organizers.

