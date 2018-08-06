125 years ago

Monday, August 6, 1893

The Sidney Broom factory and Sidney Holloware Co. nines crossed bats for the second time at the baseball park this morning. The game was an interesting one and for the second time resulted in a victory for the broom makers this time by a score of 27 to 7.

———

The merry-go-round will be in operation commencing this evening on the south side of the court square, just back of Hall’s ice cream parlor.

100 years ago

Monday, August 6, 1918

Twenty-seven auto drivers and owners have received notices to appear at the mayor’s office tomorrow evening to answer to affidavits against them on charges of fast driving, failure to burn front and rear lights after dark, cutting corners, etc. Several of those notified state they intend to fight the cases.

75 years ago

Monday, August 6, 1943

One of the largest crowds to see a softball game here this year is expected to fill Harmon field to overflowing Wednesday evening when Ferguson’s State Auditors of Columbus will meet a picked all-star team of Sidney players.

———

In a joint announcement today by the War Food Administration and the OPA, coffee has been taken off the ration list.

50 years ago

Monday, August 6, 1968

Mixed scotch foursome games were enjoyed by twenty players at the Shelby Oaks Golf Course. The team of Mrs. James Lonsway, Mrs. Wilson Stockstill, Ed Walters and Jack Feucht were in first place. In second place was team C composed of Mrs. Robert Fridley, Mrs. Robert Glick, Charles Williams and James Lonsway.

25 years ago

Monday, August 6, 1993

Sidney Christian School will have two new teachers on the staff. One will be Sherry Shoemaker, a Fairlawn High School graduate who will be teaching first and second graders. The other is Monica Evans, a Houston graduate who will be teaching third and fourth graders.

———

There will be one new teacher on Holy Angels’ staff this year, that being Angela Nerderman, who attended Holy Angels herself and went on to graduate from Lehman High School. She will teach the sixth grade.

———

Two new teachers are joining the Houston staff. Bret Malone, a first-year teacher replaces Tom Messmore as special education instructor at the high school building. Jason Hemmelgarn will be teaching junior high and high school mathematics.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

