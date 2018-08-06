Reineke receives 30-month prison term for drug-related reckless homicide case

SIDNEY – Ronald J. Reineke, of Sidney, will serve 30 months in prison in connection with the drug-related death of a Findlay woman. Reineke admitted providing the drugs that led to her death.

On July 6, Reineke aka Robert Reineke, 37, was sentenced in Shelby County Common Pleas Court. He was also fined $300 and assessed court costs.

On May 21, Reineke pleaded guilty to an amended charge of reckless homicide, a third-degree felony, during his final pretrial. He was originally indicted in March by the Shelby County grand jury for involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony.

Judge James Stevenson found Reineke guilty of supplying fentanyl to Kimberly Ann Gaertner-Pizzuti, of Findlay. According to court records, the 44-year-old Gaertner-Pizzuti died on Sept. 29, 2017, from an overdose on the drug supplied by Reineke.

He is currently incarcerated with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) at the Correctional Reception Center in Columbus.

Prison terms were handed out in other cases by Stevenson recently.

• Tammy Napier, 41, 224 Pike St., was sentenced to 30 months at the Marysville Reformatory for Women on a charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. It was also ordered she forfeit her 2004 Chrysler Sebring used in drug trafficking, and her handgun was to be destroyed.

She was also fined $200 and assessed court costs.

Napier was arrested on May 1 with more than five times the legal amount of methamphetamine.

• Forest L. Tripp, 49, Piqua, received 17 months with the ODRC on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. He was arrested on April 13, 2017, for selling Carfentanil, Fentanyl and heroin.

• Adryon J. Gant, 34, Louisville, Kentucky, was sentenced to 11 months in prison on a charge of trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony. The court also ordered him to forfeit $9,592 in cash gained from criminal activity.

When he was arrested by the Ohio State Highway Patrol on May 2, Gant was found to be selling Suboxone.

• Preston Nunn, 26, Troy, was sentenced to 11 months with the ODRC on a count of trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. He was arrested Jan. 17, 2017, for selling cocaine near a school.

• James Clarence Richardson III, 29, incarcerated, received 11 months in prison on a charge of trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was also fined $300 and assessed court costs.

He was arrested Sept. 27, 2016, for selling cocaine.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.