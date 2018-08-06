Sidney woman indicted for striking pedestrian

SIDNEY – A city woman has been indicted on charges of drunken driving and for striking a pedestrian twice with her car last month. Another person with a previous felony conviction was charged for stealing firearms.

The pair were among 14 people indicted by the Shelby County grand jury Thursday, Aug. 2. The arraignment for the group will be at 10 a.m. Thursday in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Sarah A. Stallkamp, 27, 623 N. Ohio Ave., is charged with two counts of felonious assault, both second-degree felonies, and for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor.

At 7:37 a.m., July 28, Stallkamp allegedly was driving impaired east on State route 29 near Shelby Avenue when she struck a Fort Loramie man twice who was a pedestrian. Online court records show in the indictment that Stallkamp has a previous drunken driving conviction.

Alexander S. Crusey, 23, incarcerated, was indicted on five counts of grand theft, all third-degree felonies, and one count of having a weapon while under disability, a fifth-degree felony.

Crusey is accused of taking firearms from various residences between Sept. 1, 2017, through April 19. Records indicate Crusey has a conviction for attempted burglary, a third-degree felony.

Nathan D. Blackford, 34, 12099 Walnut Drive, Minster, was charged with forgery and receiving stolen property, both fifth-degree felonies.

Authorities believe Blackford received a stolen check on Oct. 13, 2017. This past June 29, Blackford is accused of cashing a fraudulent check at Minster State Bank, 117 W. Russell Road.

A Sidney man has been indicted on charges for allegedly bilking elderly citizens for money to make home repairs then did not do the work.

Gregory Scott Barlow II, 46, 2365 Collins Drive Apt. B, is charged with two counts of theft, both fourth-degree felonies.

The indictment indicates that on Aug. 5, 2017, Barlow received $3,400 from an elderly couple to renovate a bathroom. On Oct. 12, 2017, he allegedly received $5,500 from an elderly woman to replace a roof.

Other indictments include:

• William Carr II, 45, Fairborn, Ohio, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested on May 16 supposedly with Methamphetamine.

• Ronald Lewis, 44, 615 Third Avenue, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He is accused of having Fentanyl when arrested.

• Donald R. Hewitt Jr., 40, 110 N. Wilkinson Ave., possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was arrested on May 9 allegedly in the possession of LSD.

• Heather Lynn Hoover, 43, Findlay, Ohio, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and two counts of possession of criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies. She was arrested on Jan. 26 supposedly in possession of Fentanyl and heroin.

• Michael D. Ceyler, 34, 614 East Ave., possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies, and petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. He allegedly was found with heroin when arrested on July 17 following a theft from the Sidney Dairy Mart, 1206 Michigan St.

• Kimberly R. Heysham, 43, 311 N. Ohio Ave. Apt. 1, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. She is accused of having Fentanyl when arrested on Oct. 21, 2017.

• Darrell E. Clark, 36, 5923 Hardin-Wapak Road, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested on Feb. 2 allegedly with Fentanyl and Methamphetamine.

• Randall Christopher Michael Leonard, 29, at large, was indicted on a charge of grant theft of a motor vehicle, and trespass in a habitation, both fourth-degree felonies. He is accused of taking a 2012 Honda Civic and trespassing at 18100 Rickway Court when arrested on July 16.

• Bryan L. Sims, 27, 522 E. Court St. Apt. B, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He is accused having Fentanyl when arrested on June 6.

• James Marchal, 47, at large, failure to provide a change of address, a second-degree felony. He is accused of not providing a current address when ordered to do so on July 23. Court records indicate previous conviction in Miami and Van Wert counties.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

