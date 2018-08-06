Fair Haven plans caregivers program

SIDNEY — Fair Haven will be hosting a six-week class, Powerful Tools for Caregivers, beginning Sept. 11.

The class, which will be held on Tuesdays through Oct. 16, is an educational program designed to help family caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend. The class will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fair Haven, 2901 Fair Road.

The class is free thanks to support from the Area Agency on Aging and Kettering Health Network. To register, call the Kettering Health Network’s community outreach department, 937-558-3988.

Kettering Health Network is also looking for volunteers to be trained to be a class leader for the Powerful Tools for Caregivers program. The training will be held Aug. 22-23 from 8 a.m. to 5p.m.at the community outreach conference room, 2145 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek. The cost of the training is $100.

Deadline to register to be a team leader is Aug.10. For more information, call 937-558-3988.