Family Resource Center expands mental health, addictions services in Sidney

SIDNEY — Family Resource Center (FRC) is enhancing the array of mental health and addictions services available in Shelby County while it moves to its new location at 1101 N. Vandemark Road in Sidney, the current site of Shelby County Counseling Center.

FRC, which has been providing youth-oriented services out of its office on 2nd Avenue, will move current services to the Vandemark Road location in early August and expand its service array beginning in September. SCCC clients will continue to receive services from current SCCC staff and treatment providers in addition to having access to the expanded menu of services offered by FRC.

FRC will add a team of nurse practitioners, under the direction of Medical Director Dr. Richard Nockowitz, to its medical department beginning Sept.1. Nockowitz and his team are specialists in providing psychiatric care to children, youth and adults through telemedicine, which connects providers to clients via secure two-way video. Benefits of telemedicine include improved access to a wider array of services than can be provided in a physical location, cost effectiveness, improved quality of care, and meeting increasing patient demand.

Included in the full menu of services available to Shelby County residents will be: youth prevention programs, school navigators, intensive home-based services for families, comprehensive outpatient adult and youth mental health and addiction treatment, detox, crisis services, and expanded medication management services.

Mark McDaniel, Executive Director of the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services, pointed to the broad array of services brought to Shelby County by Family Resource Center.

“The new and expanded services FRC brings to the Vandemark Road location helps the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services move closer to its strategic goal of establishing a Centralized Service Facility in Shelby County,” McDaniel said. “We expect FRC’s service array in Shelby County to continue to grow to meet the ever-changing needs of the community. The Tri-County Board welcomes this opportunity to ensure the most efficient and effective use of local mental health levy resources.”

FRC Chief Executive Officer John Bindas said his recruitment of Nockowitz, a nationally-known lecturer on psychiatry and an expert in psychiatric diagnostics and psychopharmacology, “underscores our commitment to reshaping the scope and quality of services we want to deliver for the community.”

Bindas explained the mission of Family Resource Center is “to provide specialized behavioral health services to individuals, children and families in our multi-cultural communities in order to strengthen family life and promote personal growth through treatment that works.” He added, “The increasing need and demand for our services as well as the constantly changing health care industry will continue to present challenges and we will continue to adjust, always with quality client care as our central focus.”