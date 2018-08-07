Kirsten Barger, left, plays with her son, Jace Stewart, 10 months, both of Sidney, at the Sidney Municipal Swimming Pool, Tuesday, Aug. 7. The Early Intervention Program through the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities rented the baby pool for a water event attended by Barger, Tuesday, Aug. 7.

Kirsten Barger, left, plays with her son, Jace Stewart, 10 months, both of Sidney, at the Sidney Municipal Swimming Pool, Tuesday, Aug. 7. The Early Intervention Program through the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities rented the baby pool for a water event attended by Barger, Tuesday, Aug. 7. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_SDN080818Pool.jpg Kirsten Barger, left, plays with her son, Jace Stewart, 10 months, both of Sidney, at the Sidney Municipal Swimming Pool, Tuesday, Aug. 7. The Early Intervention Program through the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities rented the baby pool for a water event attended by Barger, Tuesday, Aug. 7. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News