Armed robbery suspect in court Tuesday

ANNA — A man suspected of committing an armed robbery in Anna, Monday, Aug. 6, appeared in Sidney Municipal Court for arraignment, Tuesday, Aug. 7.

According to a release by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Cody Goshorn, 24, of Sidney, alledgedly robbed a man at gunpoint at the Sav-A-Ton Truck Stop, 14262 state Route 119.

Shelby County Chief Deputy Sheriff Jim Frey told the Sidney Daily News, Tuesday, that Goshorn had alledgedly robbed Wilson following an argument between Wilson and an acquaintance of Goshorn.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of the robbery. The investigation revealed that Goshorn pointed a semi-automatic pistol at Derek Wilson, 23, and ordered him to empty his pockets. Cody took approximately $14 from Wilson and fled the scene in a Silver Jeep Grand Cherokee, the release said.

Deputies located the vehicle at 5880 state Route 29 Lot 47, Hidden Valley Trailer Court, in Sidney. Deputies surrounded the residence and all occupants were ordered out by a PA system. Goshorn was taken into custody without incident. A search warrant was served on this residence, and detectives recovered the weapon used in the robbery.

Goshorn was arrested and incarcerated in the Shelby County Jail for aggravated robbery. Other charges are pending.

The case was continued by Municipal Court Judge Duane Goettemoeller, Tuesday, because Goshorn did not qualify to have the public defender represent him. The judge gave Goshorn until Aug. 13 to find counsel. He is due to appear in court again on that date. Bail was set at $100,000 and Goshorn was ordered to have no contact with the victim.

