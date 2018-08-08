Veterans to be honored

DEGRAFF — The DeGraff Country Fair will host a Honor & Memorial Wall for anyone who has served in the U.S. military. The display will be located in the fair office

According to a press release, the soldier does not have to be from DeGraff area. Last year there were 100 participants for the event and organizers are hoping for more veterans to be included this year. The solider’s name, rank, branch, years of service and where stationed along with a 4-inch by 6-inch picture should be mailed by Aug. 18 to Diane Bradley, 211 S. Miami St., Quincy, OH 43343

Pictures may be picked up by 5 p.m. Aug 25 in fair office.

Emailed information and pictures will also be accepted. Email the information to sgtelliott80@gmail.com.