Prison term handed down to city man

SIDNEY – A city man has received three six-month prison sentences with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction for his criminal activity. Part of the plea negotiated result was that two other cases he was facing were dismissed.

It was among several cases ruled on recently by Shelby County Common Pleas Court Judge James Stevenson.

Joseph Lucas, 30, 710 Campbell Road, received a six-month sentence each on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, breaking and entering, and, possession of drugs, all fifth-degree felonies. He will serve the sentences concurrently, or at the same time.

He was arrested May 7 after breaking into a garage at 527 S. Main Ave., and, in possession of methamphetamine and heroin.

Two other cases involving drug-related allegations were dropped by prosecutors during plea negotiations.

The four men who went for a joy ride on motorcycles leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit in late February have been sentenced to 30 days in the Shelby County Jail. They were ordered to participate in the jail’s work release program through negotiated plea agreements.

All four men were also fined $300 and assessed court costs; placed on five years of probation, and, ordered to complete the Thinking for a Change program.

Bradley Ray Devault, 22, 123 E. Dallas St., charged with tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, must also forfeit his 2004 Triumph Daytona motorcycle used in the chase.

Jacob Wade Stephens, 20, 10871 Russell Road, guilty of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, must also forfeit his motorcycle helmet and a Go Pro camera.

Eric D. Terry, 30, 1603 Cedarbrook Place, pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted failure to comply with order or signal from a police officer, a fourth-degree felony. The court also ordered the forfeiture of his helmet and GoPro helmet camera.

Terry must also obtain drug and alcohol counseling, pay a $150 towing bill, and, make regular payments to the court.

J. Brandon Glass, 36, 13250 Luthman Road, Minster, was found guilty of tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony.

According to the sheriff’s office report, on Feb. 27 deputies were called to a motorcycle crash along Miami Conservancy Road, north of Lockington. A witness told dispatchers the driver allegedly got onto another motorcycle after crashing and a group of riders left the area north on Miami Conservancy Road.

When Deputy Chris VanMeter attempted to make a traffic stop at Fair and Millcreek roads, the cyclists then fled north on Interstate 75 eventually exceeding 120 miles per hour. Due to the potential danger, VanMeter terminated the pursuit.

Minutes later, Sidney Police was pursuing two motorcyclists south on St. Marys Avenue south of I-75. Police followed them to a home on Russell Road and apprehended the drivers, Stephens, and Terry. A consensual search of their helmet cameras revealed Glass had crashed along Miami Conservancy Road and rode away from the scene with Devault.

Glass was later located at Lima Memorial Hospital being treated for several injuries including broken bones.

Rulings made in firearm, welfare fraud cases

In other cases:

• Joseph W. Fischkelta, 51, Springfield, Ohio, was sentenced to 30 days in jail each on counts of attempted handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, both first-degree misdemeanors. The jail terms were to be served concurrently, or at the same time.

His driver’s license was suspended for a year, his handgun will be destroyed, and he was fined $375 and assessed the court costs.

• Amber L. White, 38, 6 N. Main St., Christiansburg, Ohio, pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted illegal use of supplemental nutrition or WIC program benefits, a fourth-degree felony. She was found guilty of fraudulently accepting and using food assistance benefits in the amount of $18,574 from May 2013 through October 2017.

White was also charged with falsification, a fifth-degree felony, for making false statements on applications for Medicaid assistance. Court records indicate she fraudulently received $7,184.38 in benefits from May 2013 through November 2017.

She was also charged with two counts of forgery, both fifth-degree felonies, forging the signatures of others on Jan. 3 and April 17, 2017, on benefit applications with the Shelby County Job and Family Services.

The falsification and forgery charges were dropped during the plea negotiations with prosecutors. It was also agreed to not to pursue any other charges for similar acts during that time frame.

Additionally, she will be ordered to pay full restitution when sentenced on Sept. 17.

• Catie Jo Donson, 22, 2027 Sidney-Plattsville Road, was placed on five years community control on a charge of attempted possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was also ordered to complete drug and alcohol counseling, and, was fined $300 and assessed court costs.

She was arrested on Jan. 30, 2017, in possession of Methamphetamine.

Home repair swindlers nabbed

• Terry A. Carnes, 37, 149 E. Main St. Apt. 2, St. Paris, was placed on five years of probation on one count of attempted theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was found guilty of taking $2,400 to repair a building at 319 E. Court St., but never completed the work.

He was ordered to pay restitution and assessed court costs.

• Timothy M. Bush, 34, at large, received five years of community control on a count of theft, a fifth-degree felony. He was ordered to pay restitution for failing to complete roof installation for two people. He is to repay $4,000 to Ronald Weissinger and $2,600 to Christopher Kreitzer.

He was also ordered to obtain drug and alcohol counseling, complete the Thinking for a Change program, and was assessed court costs.

• Crystal D. Marlow, 41, 701 Monroe St., was placed on five years of probation on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was ordered complete the MonDay program, continue in-house recovery, fined $300 and assessed court costs.

She was arrested on March 22 in possession of heroin.

• Dustin Alan Seiber, 22, Troy, was placed on five years of community control on a charge of attempted vandalism, a first-degree misdemeanor. On Dec. 22, he damaged a water sprinkler head at the county jail.

He was ordered to obtain drug and alcohol counseling, complete the Thinking for a Change program, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $500.

• Joey Franklin, 49, 329 Jefferson St., received five years of community control on a charge of burglary, a fifth-degree felony. He was found guilty of breaking into 432 Jefferson St. and committing a theft on March 26.

He was fined $200 and assessed court costs. He was also ordered to obtain drug and alcohol counseling, and, pay restitution in the amount of $10.

Jail, probation ordered for motorcycle joyriders

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

