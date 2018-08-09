125 years

Thursday, August 9, 1893

The citizens of DeGraff held a grand celebration there yesterday, the occasion being a jollification over the new electric light plant which was completed about a month ago. More than 200 persons from Sidney were present. In the evening the electric light was turned on and everybody was at liberty to make an examination of the plant. This is the first electric light plant in Logan County.

———

Stahl’s Drug store has American and German flags for sale for the big German Day celebration next week.

100 years ago

Thursday, August 9, 1918

C.W. Valrez, secretary of the National Automobile Association, is in Sidney for the specific purpose of organizing a local motor club.

———

Consumers will now be able to purchase sugar under the card system in this county. Cards can be obtained at any grocery and are being distributed today by the Shelby County sugar administrators.

75 years ago

Thursday, August 9, 1943

The Shelby County selective service board has received instructions from state headquarters in Columbus to start reclassifying 3-A registrants to 1-A, Emerson Deam, board chairman, revealed today. At the same time, it was revealed in Washington that the drafting of fathers may be cushioned by the taking of all others first.

50 years ago

Thursday, August 9, 1968

Dr. John Kerrigan and Mel Uthoff engaged in a fairway duel during the Masters’ round at Shelby Oaks on Monday evening. Both of the golfers registered 39’s to halve their match, although Dr. Kerrigan’s Sidney Ready Mix foursome racked up a fractional 2½-1½ victory over Puthoff’s Wayne Trail Tool and Die.

25 years ago

Thursday, August 9, 1993

Jackson Center School will open Aug. 25 with two new teachers, more computers and a new roof on the elementary school section. Kathleen Carter of Sidney will teach language arts and reading for grades seven and eight, replacing Matt Meyer who went to Anna School. Jennifer Callahan of Piqua will teach vocational home economics. She replaces Brenda Hoying who has taken a one-year leave of absence.

———

Students returning to classes in the Anna Local Schools Aug. 25 will see some new faces. Three teachers have been added to the staff. They are John Bruce, Sam Brautigam and Matt Meyer.

———

Students returning to classes in the Fort Loramie School District will find some new faces. Two teachers have been hired on a part-time basis at the elementary school due to higher enrollment in certain grade levels. Melissa Caudill will teach kindergarten and Brian Albers has been employed as a sixth-grade teacher.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-6.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org