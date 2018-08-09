Golf tournament benefits Piqua woman

PIQUA — The second annual Opening Our Hearts golf tournament will be held Saturday, Sept. 1, at the Piqua Country Club. Registration begins at 11 a.m. with the shotgun start at noon.

The tournament is a fundraiser for Victoria Henderson, who is in need of a kidney transplant.

Registration is $100 per golfer and includes golf, cart, dinner and beer. Deadline for entries to be received is Aug. 24.

Henderson, a 2015 graduate of Piqua High School, was diagnosed in October 2017 with renal failure. She is undergoing dialysis every day.

For more infomration, call Jill Meyer, 937-418-3919, Teresa Beougher, 937-699-1293, or Heather Hall, 937-216-6324.