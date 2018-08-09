New Speedway is open

After being closed for months as a new building was constructed, the Speedway on Michigan Street reopened its pumps and convenience store Thursday morning. The new Speedway also features a Speedy Cafe. A grand opening for the store is planned for Sept. 1.

Anna Speedway general manager Tyler Shroyer, right, of Sidney, helps Scot Henderson, of Sidney, as he checks out at the new Speedway on Michigan Street Thursday. The new gas station and Speedy Cafe opened for business Thursday. A grand opening is planned for Sept. 1.