Newport Sportsmen League winners

Kirk Robbins won the Dale Meyer Award in the Newport Sportsmen League.
Winning 1st Place in the 16 Yrd and first place handicap in the Newport Sportsmen League was Premier Tool Inc. The members of Premier Tool Inc, are, left to right, Rick Ewing, Aarron Guittar, Kirk Robbins, Joe Wilson, Mel Maggert.
