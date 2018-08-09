Posted on by

Newport Sportsmen League winners


Kirk Robbins won the Dale Meyer Award in the Newport Sportsmen League.

Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Winning 1st Place in the 16 Yrd and first place handicap in the Newport Sportsmen League was Premier Tool Inc. The members of Premier Tool Inc, are, left to right, Rick Ewing, Aarron Guittar, Kirk Robbins, Joe Wilson, Mel Maggert.


