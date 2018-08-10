On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will meet on Monday, Aug. 13, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

Jackson Center Village Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet in regular session, Monday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m.

The council will consider ordinances establishing job classificatons and pay rates for village employees and authorizing adjustment to the 2o18 appropriations of public funds; and resolutions authorizing a contract for the construction of the Jerry Drive 69Kv substation and accepting amounts and rates as determined by Budget Commission and authorizing necessary taxes.

The council will hear reports and then tour the solar field and detention/retention basin along Jerry Drive.

Anna Village Council

ANNA — The Anna Village Council will meet for a regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m., in the Village Hall. All meetings are open to the public.

Loramie Township trustees

RUSSIA — The Loramie Township trustees will meet in regular session, Tuesday, Aug. 14, at 7:30 p.m., in the Russia Fire House in Russia.

All meetings are open to the public.

Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health will meet in regular session, Wednesday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m. in the Health Department conference room, 202 W. Poplar St.

The board will consider household sewage treatment system rules variances for a Sidney residence and a Maplewood residence; a failure to comply with sewage treatment and plumbing regulations in Houston; and a harm reduction program and give first reading to a proposed change in fee schedule.

Sidney Tree Board

SIDNEY — The Sidney Tree Board will meet on Thursday, Aug. 16, at 4 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

Midwest Regional Educational Service Center Board

SIDNEY — The Midwest Regional Educational Service Center Board will have a public hearing on the re-employment of a speech language therapist retiree at its Aug. 16, 2018, board meeting. The board meeting will be held at the Sidney office, which is located at 129 E. Court St., Sidney, Ohio, on the fourth floor at 6:30 pm.