Diabetic Support Group offered

ST. MARYS — The Diabetic Support Group will meet on Monday evening, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m. in Conference Room 1 at the Hospital. The morning class will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 14, at 10 a.m.

The program for August, titled Diabetes Medications, Part I, will focus various diabetes medications available, including basic action for each class of meds and possible side effects. Part 2 will be held in September and will focus on the various different insulins currently available, along with insulin delivery devices such as V-Go or pumps.

All diabetics, family members and interested persons are invited to attend. For more information concerning this program or any of Joint Township Hospital’s Diabetic Services, contact the Hospital, 419-394-3335, ext. 2147.