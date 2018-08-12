Music lovers attend jamboree

Lonnie, left, and Brenda Miller, both of Kettlersville, dance at White Oak Jamboree 2018 Saturday, Aug. 11.

Ashley, left to right, and Doug Leistenschneider, both of St. Henry, get some help carrying their cooler and chairs from brothers Dalton Carey, 13, and Calub Carey, 11, both the children of Buffy and Bill Carey, at White Oak Jamboree 2018 Saturday, Aug. 11.

Isaiah Beaver, left, of Houston, dances as Nathan Peoppelman, of McCartyville, watches at White Oak Jamboree 2018 Saturday, Aug. 11.

Saw Creek performs at White Oak Jamboree 2018 Saturday, Aug. 11.

Hanging out by a patriotic camper at White Oak Jamboree 2018 Saturday, Aug. 11, are, left to right, Claire Bensman, of Anna, Lauren Riley, of Sidney, Jordan York, and Abigail Grillot, both of Russia.

Hanging out during their Fort Loramie High School class of 1988 reunion at White Oak Jamboree 2018 Saturday, Aug. 11, are, left to right, Tim Barhorst, of Westerville, Alan Frilling and Jeff Puthoff, both of Fort Loramie.

Becky Puthoff, of Fort Loramie, takes a group photo of her husband, Jeff Puthoff’s Fort Loramie graduating class of 1988 during a reunion party at White Oak Jamboree 2018 Saturday, Aug. 11.

Reflektion member Jared Younce performs for a crowd at White Oak Jamboree 2018 Saturday, Aug. 11.

Reflektion members Jared Younce, left, and Justin Younce, both of Piqua, perform at White Oak Jamboree 2018 Saturday, Aug. 11.

Taylor and Rare Form perform at White Oak Jamboree 2018 Saturday, Aug. 11.