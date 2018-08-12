Window washing mannequin

Melissa Johnson, of Rosewood, cleans one of the display windows at Ron and Nita’s as she prepares it for a new shoe display Thursday, Aug. 9. The shoe display will have shoe boxes but no shoes because during the summer the display cases get so hot that the soles of the shoes melt. Melting shoes are not a problem during winter months however.

Melissa Johnson, of Rosewood, cleans one of the display windows at Ron and Nita’s as she prepares it for a new shoe display Thursday, Aug. 9. The shoe display will have shoe boxes but no shoes because during the summer the display cases get so hot that the soles of the shoes melt. Melting shoes are not a problem during winter months however. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_SDN081018Shoes.jpg Melissa Johnson, of Rosewood, cleans one of the display windows at Ron and Nita’s as she prepares it for a new shoe display Thursday, Aug. 9. The shoe display will have shoe boxes but no shoes because during the summer the display cases get so hot that the soles of the shoes melt. Melting shoes are not a problem during winter months however. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News