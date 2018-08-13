125 years ago

Monday, August 13, 1893

About a month ago the Wagner House in this city changed hands. The new proprietors, F. Fulmer and L.I. Steinberg, both experienced hotelmen, have done some extensive renovating. Every room in the building has been connected with the office by electric bells. Many of the rooms have been repapered, new carpets put down, and new beds added.

———

It is requested that everybody who has a hose along the parade line of march tomorrow should sprinkle the street well this evening and tomorrow morning.

100 years ago

Monday, August 13, 1918

The Orange Township deferred class of boys were out last night drumming up alleged slackers in the purchase of War Savings stamps. At the township house several names were painted on the door, yellow paint being used.

———

At 10:50 o’clock yesterday morning pouring was started on the concrete for the Lockington Dam. This is the first of the five dams in the conservancy district to have reached this stage of completion.

75 years ago

Monday, August 13, 1943

A group of 29 Shelby County men left from the city building this morning to go to Fort Hayes, Columbus, for physical examinations for military service. The group was three short of the local board’s quota for the month of August.

———

Motorists were warned today that they must display a gasoline rations sticker on the windshield of their car or run the risk of having their coupon book revoked.

50 years ago

Monday, August 13, 1968

Twenty players participated in the two ball foursome games played Sunday at Shelby Oaks golf course. Winners in the low gross games were Mrs. Wilson Stockstill and Ed Walters. Mrs. James Lonsway and Pete Musser were low net winners with Mrs. Dan Helman and Paul Koerner listed as low putt winners.

25 years ago

Monday, August 13, 1993

Copeland Corp. has announced the closing of its Wapakoneta compressor assembly plant effective Oct. 8, according to a news release issued today. The Wapakoneta plant assembles CR compressors for commercial and residential air conditioning customers. Approximately 75 hourly and salaried employees are affected by the closing, Copeland officials reported. Employees affected by the plant closing will be given special severance benefits and job placement assistance. The building will be sold, company official noted.

———

Marla Flinn won another Shelby Oaks Club Championship over the weekend by defeating Marty Dale 4-up with two to go in match play at the Oaks. For Flinn, it was the sixth time she has captured the women’s club championship at the Oaks. Bob Bajek won the men’s championship flight by defeating Matt Clayton 2-up with one to go.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

