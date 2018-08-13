Special Interest winners

Editor’s note: The special interest results from the Shelby County Junior Fair were inadvertently not published during fair week.
Makeover My Space (11-13)
Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier: Brianna Fitzgerald
Honorable Mention & State Fair Alternate: Veronica Poling
Rockets Away (Solid Fuel)
Outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier: Leopold Schmiesing
Honorable Mention and State Fair Alternate: Jayden Gaerke
Entering Electronics
Outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier: Katherine Gothberg
Science Fun with Kitchen Chemistry
State Fair Qualifier: Tabitha Gratz
State Fair Alternate: Rylan Abbott
Outstanding of the Day: Tabitha Gratz
Honorable Mention: Rylan Abbott
Vet 2, All Systems Go
Outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier: Ashlee Hess
Tractor 1, Starting Up
Outstanding of the Day: Cole DuLaney
Honorable Mention: Sheldon Pohlman
State Fair Qualifier: Cole DuLaney (8-11), Sheldon Pohlman (8-11), and Russell Hoying (12-13)
You’re the Athlete, Senior
Outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier: Cameron Ross
Fishing for the Intermediate
Honorable Mention: Cole Butler
Beekeeping, Junior
Outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier: Liliana Phillips
Honorable Mention and State Fair Alternate: Amelie Phillips
Flower Gardening, Self-determined Natural Resources
Outstanding of the Day: Chloe Weigandt
Self-Determined, Natural Resources
State Qualifier: Chloe Weigandt
Archery, Junior
Outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier: Emma Keykens
Honorable Mention and Alternate State Fair Qualifier: Abigail Knasel
Basic Archery
Outstanding of the Day: Isaac Holthaus
Honorable Mention: Kale Barhorst
State Fair Qualifier: Isaac Holthaus
Alternate State Fair Qualifier: Kale Barhorst
You and Your Dog
Outstanding of the Day: Jenna Allen
Honorable Mention: Marcus Allen
State Fair Qualifier (11-13): Marcus Allen
State Fair Qualifier (14-18): Jenna Allen
State Fair Alternate (14-18): Zoe Crist
Guinea Pig
Outstanding of the Day: J’Sienna Trimble
Why Trees Matter
Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier: Addison Weigandt
Rockets Away (2 Liters Bottles)
Outstanding of the Day: Skylar Bowman
Ohio Birds
Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier: Mackenzie Metz
Honorable Mention & Alternate State Fair Qualifier: Scarlet Pistone
Canning and Freezing
Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier: Riley Barhorst
Cat 1-Purrrrrrfect Pals, ages 8-10
Outstanding of the Day: Marissa Berryman
Cat 1-Purrrrrrfect Pals, ages 11-13
Outstanding of the Day: Mallory Godwin
Honorable Mention: Alexandria Scheele
Cat 1-Purrrrrrfect Pals, ages 14-18
Outstanding of the Day: Haley Germann
Best Overall Vegetable Gardening Award: Cassie Heath
Self-Determined State Fair Recipients Junior
State Fair Qualifier: Liliana Philips
State Fair Alternate: Jared Baker
Self-Determined State Fair Recipients Senior
State Fair Qualifier: Ethan Knouff
State Fair Alternate: Ellie Pistone
Investigating Electricity
Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier: Nolan Cramer
Honorable Mention: Hunter Bowman
Robotics 1 w/LEGO EV3
Outstanding of the Day: Isabelle Schneer
Honorable Mention: Anika Arcikauskas
Magic of Electricity
Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier: Kale Barhorst
Honorable Mention & State Fair Alternate: Ashtin Bowman
Robotics 2 EV3N More
Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier: Luke Homan
Arcs & Sparks
Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier: Evan Albers
Honorable Mention: Andrew Butler
Shotgun, Junior
Outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier: Owen DeLoye
Shotgun, Senior
Outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier: Coltin Rose
Pistol, Junior
Outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier: Sam Cartwright
Pistol, Senior
Outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier: Brady Davidson
Honorable Mention & State Fair Alternate: Morgan Wemmer
Crank it Up, Level 1
Outstanding of the Day: Carson Brown
Rifle, Junior
Outstanding of the Day: Jayden Gaerke
Junior State Fair Qualifier: Jayden Gaerke
Rifle, Senior
Outstanding of the Day: Josiah Trisler
Honorable Mention: Douglas Ellison
Senior State Fair Qualifier: Josiah Trisler
Senior State Fair Alternate: Douglas Ellison
Cat 2-Climbing Up (8-12)
Outstanding of the Day: Anika Arcikauskas
Cat 2-Climbing Up (13-18)
Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier: Addison Brewer
Explore the Outdoors
Honorable Mention: Nathan Stangel
Hunting and Wildlife, Junior
Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier: Jessie Abke
Honorable Mention & State Fair Alternate: Maddox Abke
Pet Rabbit (8-10)
Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier (8-10): Olivia Breinich
Honorable Mention & State Fair Alternate (8-10): Aubrey Bodenmiller
Pet Rabbit (11-13)
Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier: Tatum Werntz
Honorable Mention & State Fair Alternate: Leilani Serrano
Finding Your Voice
Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier: Liliana Phillips
Not Just Knots, Junior
Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier: Levi Delaet
Honorable Mention: Laylah Pistole
Home Away from Home (16-18)
Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier: McCalla Huelskamp
Honorable Mention & State Fair Alternate: Madison Yarkosky
Pocket Pets (8-12)
Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier: Vanessa Fitzgerald
Pocket Pets (13-18)
Outstanding of the Day: Avery Wurstner
Reptiles & Amphibians
Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier: Collin Luthman
Keeping Fit, Junior
Outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier: Corrina Holtzapple
Self-Determined Other
Junior-Outstanding of the Day: Jared Baker
Senior- Outstanding of the Day: Ellie Pistone
Senior- Honorable Mention: Casey Delaet
Discovering 4-H
Outstanding of the Day: Xavier Moore
Electric Radio Controlled Vehicles, Jr.
Outstanding of the Day: Benjamin Goettemoeller
Wheels in Motion
Outstanding of the Day: Rosemarie Schmiesing
Computers, Senior
Outstanding of the Day: Ethan Knouff
Honorable Mention: Joseph Ballas
Science Fun with Flight
Outstanding of the Day: Hayden Stone
Honorable Mention: Christopher Strunk
Wired for Power
Outstanding of the Day: Justin Seger
Natural Resources Award- Addison Weigandt
Overall Best Electricity Project- Katherine Gothberg
First Aid Action, Junior
Outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier: Amanda Roush
Honorable Mention and State Fair Alternate: Brooklyn Cruse
Best Overall Flower Gardening Award- Chloe Weigandt
The Laundry Project
Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier: Ella Boerger
Family History Treasure Hunt, 3+ Yrs
Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier: Dailyn Shaffer
Insect Adventures, Level 3
Outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier: Ashley Roush
Solid Fuel Rocketry Master
Outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier: Gustav Gothberg
Insect Adventures, Level 1
Honorable Mention: Aubrey Bodenmiller
Your Thoughts Matter- Senior
Outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier: Joseph Ballas
Outdoor Adventures: Beg. Fishing
Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier: Austin Heaton
Honorable Mention & State Fair Alternate: Aubrey Bodenmiller
Science Fun with Dairy Foods
State Fair Qualifier: Ashley Roush
State Fair Alternate: Eliza Fullenkamp
Outstanding of the Day: Ashley Roush
Honorable Mention: Eliza Fullenkamp
Science Fun with Electricity
State Fair Qualifier: Richard Bertke
Outstanding of the Day: Richard Bertke
Honorable Mention: Kaydin Wolaver
Astronomy
Outstanding of the Day: Liliana Phillips
Honorable Mention: Marie Ballas
Babysitting
Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier: Macy Klopfenstein
You’re the Athlete, Junior
Outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier: Claire Henman
Teens on the Road to Financial Success
Outstanding of the Day: Faith Butler
It’s My Home
Outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier: Eliza Gariety
Leadership Road trip
Outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier: Brianna Fitzgerald
All About Dogs
Outstanding of the Day: Ben Gehret
Horseless Horse
Outstanding of the Day: Roth Carity
Honorable Mention: Evangeline Wethington
Self-Determined Crossbow
Outstanding of the Day: Wyatt Jacobs
Best of Class 37- Joseph Ballas
Best of Class 38- Dailyn Shaffer
Best of Class 40- Brianna Fitzgerald
Best of Class 43- Liliana Phillips
Best of Class 44- Collin Luthman
Best of Class 45- Ashlee Hess
Best of Class 46- Luke Homan
Best of Class 47- Levi Daleat
Best of Class 51- Ashley Roush
Best of Class 52- Emma Keykins