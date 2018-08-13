Special Interest winners

Editor’s note: The special interest results from the Shelby County Junior Fair were inadvertently not published during fair week.

Makeover My Space (11-13)

Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier: Brianna Fitzgerald

Honorable Mention & State Fair Alternate: Veronica Poling

Rockets Away (Solid Fuel)

Outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier: Leopold Schmiesing

Honorable Mention and State Fair Alternate: Jayden Gaerke

Entering Electronics

Outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier: Katherine Gothberg

Science Fun with Kitchen Chemistry

State Fair Qualifier: Tabitha Gratz

State Fair Alternate: Rylan Abbott

Outstanding of the Day: Tabitha Gratz

Honorable Mention: Rylan Abbott

Vet 2, All Systems Go

Outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier: Ashlee Hess

Tractor 1, Starting Up

Outstanding of the Day: Cole DuLaney

Honorable Mention: Sheldon Pohlman

State Fair Qualifier: Cole DuLaney (8-11), Sheldon Pohlman (8-11), and Russell Hoying (12-13)

You’re the Athlete, Senior

Outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier: Cameron Ross

Fishing for the Intermediate

Honorable Mention: Cole Butler

Beekeeping, Junior

Outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier: Liliana Phillips

Honorable Mention and State Fair Alternate: Amelie Phillips

Flower Gardening, Self-determined Natural Resources

Outstanding of the Day: Chloe Weigandt

Self-Determined, Natural Resources

State Qualifier: Chloe Weigandt

Archery, Junior

Outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier: Emma Keykens

Honorable Mention and Alternate State Fair Qualifier: Abigail Knasel

Basic Archery

Outstanding of the Day: Isaac Holthaus

Honorable Mention: Kale Barhorst

State Fair Qualifier: Isaac Holthaus

Alternate State Fair Qualifier: Kale Barhorst

You and Your Dog

Outstanding of the Day: Jenna Allen

Honorable Mention: Marcus Allen

State Fair Qualifier (11-13): Marcus Allen

State Fair Qualifier (14-18): Jenna Allen

State Fair Alternate (14-18): Zoe Crist

Guinea Pig

Outstanding of the Day: J’Sienna Trimble

Why Trees Matter

Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier: Addison Weigandt

Rockets Away (2 Liters Bottles)

Outstanding of the Day: Skylar Bowman

Ohio Birds

Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier: Mackenzie Metz

Honorable Mention & Alternate State Fair Qualifier: Scarlet Pistone

Canning and Freezing

Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier: Riley Barhorst

Cat 1-Purrrrrrfect Pals, ages 8-10

Outstanding of the Day: Marissa Berryman

Cat 1-Purrrrrrfect Pals, ages 11-13

Outstanding of the Day: Mallory Godwin

Honorable Mention: Alexandria Scheele

Cat 1-Purrrrrrfect Pals, ages 14-18

Outstanding of the Day: Haley Germann

Best Overall Vegetable Gardening Award: Cassie Heath

Self-Determined State Fair Recipients Junior

State Fair Qualifier: Liliana Philips

State Fair Alternate: Jared Baker

Self-Determined State Fair Recipients Senior

State Fair Qualifier: Ethan Knouff

State Fair Alternate: Ellie Pistone

Investigating Electricity

Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier: Nolan Cramer

Honorable Mention: Hunter Bowman

Robotics 1 w/LEGO EV3

Outstanding of the Day: Isabelle Schneer

Honorable Mention: Anika Arcikauskas

Magic of Electricity

Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier: Kale Barhorst

Honorable Mention & State Fair Alternate: Ashtin Bowman

Robotics 2 EV3N More

Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier: Luke Homan

Arcs & Sparks

Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier: Evan Albers

Honorable Mention: Andrew Butler

Shotgun, Junior

Outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier: Owen DeLoye

Shotgun, Senior

Outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier: Coltin Rose

Pistol, Junior

Outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier: Sam Cartwright

Pistol, Senior

Outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier: Brady Davidson

Honorable Mention & State Fair Alternate: Morgan Wemmer

Crank it Up, Level 1

Outstanding of the Day: Carson Brown

Rifle, Junior

Outstanding of the Day: Jayden Gaerke

Junior State Fair Qualifier: Jayden Gaerke

Rifle, Senior

Outstanding of the Day: Josiah Trisler

Honorable Mention: Douglas Ellison

Senior State Fair Qualifier: Josiah Trisler

Senior State Fair Alternate: Douglas Ellison

Cat 2-Climbing Up (8-12)

Outstanding of the Day: Anika Arcikauskas

Cat 2-Climbing Up (13-18)

Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier: Addison Brewer

Explore the Outdoors

Honorable Mention: Nathan Stangel

Hunting and Wildlife, Junior

Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier: Jessie Abke

Honorable Mention & State Fair Alternate: Maddox Abke

Pet Rabbit (8-10)

Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier (8-10): Olivia Breinich

Honorable Mention & State Fair Alternate (8-10): Aubrey Bodenmiller

Pet Rabbit (11-13)

Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier: Tatum Werntz

Honorable Mention & State Fair Alternate: Leilani Serrano

Finding Your Voice

Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier: Liliana Phillips

Not Just Knots, Junior

Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier: Levi Delaet

Honorable Mention: Laylah Pistole

Home Away from Home (16-18)

Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier: McCalla Huelskamp

Honorable Mention & State Fair Alternate: Madison Yarkosky

Pocket Pets (8-12)

Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier: Vanessa Fitzgerald

Pocket Pets (13-18)

Outstanding of the Day: Avery Wurstner

Reptiles & Amphibians

Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier: Collin Luthman

Keeping Fit, Junior

Outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier: Corrina Holtzapple

Self-Determined Other

Junior-Outstanding of the Day: Jared Baker

Senior- Outstanding of the Day: Ellie Pistone

Senior- Honorable Mention: Casey Delaet

Discovering 4-H

Outstanding of the Day: Xavier Moore

Electric Radio Controlled Vehicles, Jr.

Outstanding of the Day: Benjamin Goettemoeller

Wheels in Motion

Outstanding of the Day: Rosemarie Schmiesing

Computers, Senior

Outstanding of the Day: Ethan Knouff

Honorable Mention: Joseph Ballas

Science Fun with Flight

Outstanding of the Day: Hayden Stone

Honorable Mention: Christopher Strunk

Wired for Power

Outstanding of the Day: Justin Seger

Natural Resources Award- Addison Weigandt

Overall Best Electricity Project- Katherine Gothberg

First Aid Action, Junior

Outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier: Amanda Roush

Honorable Mention and State Fair Alternate: Brooklyn Cruse

Best Overall Flower Gardening Award- Chloe Weigandt

The Laundry Project

Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier: Ella Boerger

Family History Treasure Hunt, 3+ Yrs

Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier: Dailyn Shaffer

Insect Adventures, Level 3

Outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier: Ashley Roush

Solid Fuel Rocketry Master

Outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier: Gustav Gothberg

Insect Adventures, Level 1

Honorable Mention: Aubrey Bodenmiller

Your Thoughts Matter- Senior

Outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier: Joseph Ballas

Outdoor Adventures: Beg. Fishing

Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier: Austin Heaton

Honorable Mention & State Fair Alternate: Aubrey Bodenmiller

Science Fun with Dairy Foods

State Fair Qualifier: Ashley Roush

State Fair Alternate: Eliza Fullenkamp

Outstanding of the Day: Ashley Roush

Honorable Mention: Eliza Fullenkamp

Science Fun with Electricity

State Fair Qualifier: Richard Bertke

Outstanding of the Day: Richard Bertke

Honorable Mention: Kaydin Wolaver

Astronomy

Outstanding of the Day: Liliana Phillips

Honorable Mention: Marie Ballas

Babysitting

Outstanding of the Day & State Fair Qualifier: Macy Klopfenstein

You’re the Athlete, Junior

Outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier: Claire Henman

Teens on the Road to Financial Success

Outstanding of the Day: Faith Butler

It’s My Home

Outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier: Eliza Gariety

Leadership Road trip

Outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier: Brianna Fitzgerald

All About Dogs

Outstanding of the Day: Ben Gehret

Horseless Horse

Outstanding of the Day: Roth Carity

Honorable Mention: Evangeline Wethington

Self-Determined Crossbow

Outstanding of the Day: Wyatt Jacobs

Best of Class 37- Joseph Ballas

Best of Class 38- Dailyn Shaffer

Best of Class 40- Brianna Fitzgerald

Best of Class 43- Liliana Phillips

Best of Class 44- Collin Luthman

Best of Class 45- Ashlee Hess

Best of Class 46- Luke Homan

Best of Class 47- Levi Daleat

Best of Class 51- Ashley Roush

Best of Class 52- Emma Keykins