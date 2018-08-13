Area blood drives to be held in August

SIDNEY — Area blood drive sponsors will help build a better summer blood supply by hosting blood drives in our area. Everyone who registers to donate in August will get the “We Are the Brave – We Are Blood Donors” T-shirt and a chance to win a home improvement gift card. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

August is the final month of the Community Blood Center “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing for a $5,000 home improvement gift card. Everyone who registers to donate through Sept. 1 is automatically entered in the drawing. (Donors must be age 18 by Sept. 1 to win). Eligible donors can enter a second time when they register for a second donation during the blood drive period. Official rules are available at www.givingblood.org.

CBC is honoring summer donors with the “We Are the Brave – We Are Blood Donors” T-shirt, a gift to everyone who registers to donate now through Sept. 1 at a CBC Donor Center or most CBC mobile blood drives.

Local blood drives in August include:

• Aug 15, Green Hills Community, West Liberty, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., community blood drive

• Aug 16, Rittal, Urbana, 1 to 4 p.m., employee blood drive

• Aug 21, St. Remy Hall, Russia, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., community blood drive

• Aug 22, Plastipak, Jackson Center 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., employee blood drive

• Aug 22, Champaign Community Center, Urbana, 2 to 6 p.m., community blood drive

• Aug 23, Plastipak, Jackson Center 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., employee blood drive

• Aug 28, Wilson Health, Sidney noon to 6 p.m., community blood drive

• Aug 28, Advanced Composites 1 to 5 p.m., employee blood drive

The Community Blood Center is honors to recognize these “Donors for Life”

• 150 donations: Jack Schmiesing, Sidney

• 80 donations: Frank Boerger, Fort Loramie; Donald Conley, Delphos

• 70 donations: James Liebrecht, St.Marys

• 60 donations: David Hone, Celina

• 50 donations: Philip Stormer, Troy; Brenda Morand, Sidney

• 30 donations: Darrel Stotler, Bellefontaine

• 25 donations: Kurt Fielder, Quincy; Bonnie Lochtefeld, Maria Stein

• 20 donations: Bob Poeppelman, Minster; Brett Langenkamp, Maplewood

• 10 donations: Nathan Osborne, Fred Pulfer, Anna; Megan Elsass, Sidney; Marta Toomy, Jackson Center

• 5 donations: Brian Douglas, Conover; Elizabeth Bremke, Kaija Steward, Sidney; Rex Owen, Wapakoneta; Jessica Lemly, Cory Mescher, Anna

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 800-388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.