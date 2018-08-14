Narcotics seized during Court Street drug bust

SIDNEY — A Sidney woman has been incarcerated after narcotics were seized during drug bust conducted by the Sidney Police Department (SPD) at a Court Street residence Tuesday morning.

According to a SPD press release, marijuana, meth, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia were recovered Tuesday, Aug. 14, during a narcotics search warrant around 8:30 a.m. at 522 ½ E. Court St. that was conducted by SPD investigators and officers.

Alice Louis Turner, 32, who resides at the residence, was arrested and charged with two counts of drug possession and three counts of criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies. Turner is being held at the Shelby County Jail. Her bail is set at $7,591. She is scheduled to appear at the Shelby County Municipal Court Wednesday morning, Aug. 15.

According to Sidney Police Capt. Jerry Tangeman, the execution of the narcotics search warrant is a continuing effort by the SPD to combat drug abuse and drug trafficking in Sidney. Information resulting in this warrant was derived in part from concerned citizens.

All citizens are asked to report any drug activity information to the SPD at 937-498-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).