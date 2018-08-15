125 years ago

Wednesday, August 15, 1893

At the meeting of council last night, W.C. Wyman was unanimously re-elected city librarian for another year. In his report to council, Mr. Wyman said about 3,500 books were loaned during the past year. Besides the books taken out many go to the library to read newspapers and magazines. He reported $80 was spent last year in the purchase of new books, and several sacks of public documents were received from the state and United States government.

———

The great day has arrived. The opening boom of the cannon at 3:30 this morning called everybody in Sidney to get ready for German Day.

100 years ago

Wednesday, August 15, 1918

Reports from Paris advise that 40,000 German prisoners have been taken and more than 700 large guns seized in the past three days on the Picardy battle front.

———

German submarines, approaching the very gates of New York harbor, sank the oil tanker Frederick Kellogg off Ambrose Channel last night. Seven of the ship’s crew of 42 were reported missing.

75 years ago

Wednesday, August 15, 1943

Naming of a United States Army officer to be in complete command of the expected allied invasion of Europe proper was viewed today as one of the decisions to be reached during military conferences between President Roosevelt and Prime Minister Churchill at Quebec.

50 years ago

Wednesday, August 15, 1968

Members of the Sidney Planning Commission gave formal approval to one development plat and tentative approval to a second during their regular meeting Tuesday evening in the city building. Approved was a plat for the Fourth development of North Bon Air subdivision submitted by Ray and Agnes Burke. The additional areas as platted will provide 12 building lots adjacent to Burkewood Drive.

25 years ago

Wednesday, A ugust 15, 1993

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republicans are suffering an ideological rift over how best to respond to President Clinton’s coming health-care proposal, leaving them without a clear alternative to ally behind. House Republican leaders and some in the Senate are pushing for a plan that takes only incremental steps on health care – rather than a major overhaul – and thus would limit its impact on the economy. This would keep government mostly out of the reform process, but create health care “IRA accounts” aimed at reining in costs.

———

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Former Ohio State football coach Earle Bruce will be returning to the Buckeye football scene as a radio analyst before and after games. Bruce, 62, made the announcement today on WTVN-AM in Columbus.

———

A Sidney man has been named manager of the new Minster State Bank branch that is expected to open this fall in downtown Sidney. Daniel F. Heitmeyer, a 1979 Lehman High School graduate, has been named to the position. Prior to accepting the new position, Heitmeyer was employed in the mortgage department at Star Bank.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-9.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org