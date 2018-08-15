Sidney man pleads guilty to two counts of sexual battery against minor teen

SIDNEY – The Sidney man charged with multiple sex-related crimes involving a minor female has pleaded guilty to two of the charges as part of plea agreement reached with prosecutors on Monday. He now faces possible prison sentences and will be listed as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Gary L. Bynum Sr., 65, 2805 Wapakoneta Ave., Lot 49, was found guilty on two counts of sexual battery, both third-degree felonies, in Shelby County Common Pleas Court. Judge James Stevenson ordered a presentence investigation and ordered Bynum’s $20,000 bond be continued. He is also prohibited from contacting the victim and is unable to possess any firearms.

Bynum was represented by his attorney, Ryan Reed of Urbana. He will be sentenced Oct. 3 at 10 a.m.

Prosecutors agreed to drop 10 sexual battery charges and one count of intimidation of a victim in a criminal case, all third-degree felonies, in exchange for his guilty plea. Bynum faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine on each count.

Online court records indicate Bynum will also be determined to be a Tier III sex offender. That level of offense requires registering with local authorities for the balance of his life. He will also be prohibited from residing within 1,000 feet of a school.

The charges were related to accusation of Bynum having sexual relations with a minor teenage girl from June 1, 2017, through May 30. He also threatened the victim with physical harm if she caused charges to be filed, according to online court records.

Bynum was indicted on May 31, the day after Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies were called to his rural Sidney home at 9:03 p.m. on a report of a suicidal man.

According to an online report, Bynum made a suicide threat after his wife confronted him about the sexual relationship. Bynum brandished one of the two loaded handguns discharging one into the floor of the home. Bynum reportedly then pointed one of the weapons at his chest and made the suicidal comment.

His wife was able to exit the home safely with two minor children.

When deputies arrived, they learned that Bynum had been refusing to come out of his residence. Authorities spoke with Bynum on the phone for about 10 to 15 minutes before agreeing to meet face-to-face and talk in the garage. After a short discussion, Bynum was taken into custody without incident.

He was then transported to Wilson Heath for mental evaluation before being taken to the Shelby County Jail, where he was placed on suicide watch, and later released on bond.

Bynum https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_Bynum.jpg Bynum

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.