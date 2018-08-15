Almost completed

The interior of the newly constructed Habitat for Humanity home is almost complete. A dedication of the home, which will be owned by Kelly Beemer and her children, Sidney, is planned for later this month. Emerson Climate Technologies and Cargill are sponsors for the home being constructed by Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties. The home is located on Second Avenue in Sidney.

