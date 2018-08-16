125 years ago

Thursday, August 16, 1893

It is said there was more gambling done in Sidney yesterday than any other day since Sidney had an existence. It is charged that gambling was done openly. Where were our town officials, did they wink at such conduct?

———

Having a lot of ice cream left over from German Day, we will sell it out at 20 cents a quart. Call at Mayer’s old stand, north side of square. Ray Anderson and Carl Sharp. (adv’t.)

100 years ago

Thursday, august 16, 1918

Fourteen head of hogs at the J.B. Frances farm were smothered this week by the intense heat.

———

A number of out-of-town shooters were present when the Shelby County Deer Hunters held their annual reunion and shoot yesterday afternoon at the fairgrounds. An elaborate dinner was served at the City Restaurant, preceding the target shoot at life-size moose, deer and bear.

75 years ago

Thursday, August 16, 1943

A list of 1,981 Shelby County men and women presently in the armed services of the United States appears in this evening’s edition. The list is being printed for the purpose of providing a check list of names that will appear on the defense council honor roll to be erected in the northwest corner of the public square.

50 years ago

Thursday, August 16, 1968

URBANA, OHIO – Some 3,500 residents of this west central Ohio city entered their homes late Wednesday for the first time since knocks at theirs doors early that day sent them fleeing from the area where a freight train carrying 40 tons of explosive 105mm howitzer shells wrecked.

25 years ago

Thursday, August 16, 1993

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Gov. Pete Wilson’s call to stop giving illegal aliens welfare, health care and education – and to stop granting citizenship to their American-born children – was attacked as coldhearted and un-American. “What he wants to do is basically create a tremendous underclass of second-class citizens” said Roberto Martinez, who monitors immigrant abuse for the American Friends Service Committee. “And that will just mean more hostility and possibly violence.”

———

The Sidney soccer contingent that recently returned from a 12-day visit to England found plenty of soccer being played. Everyone making the trip, which was set up through Great Britain Buckeye Soccer, either has played or will be playing for the Sidney High team. The Yellow Jackets are coached by Eric Harlamert.

———

Photo: Sidney resident Mandy Clark uses a pair of scissors to remove layers of plastic from her car at 313 E. Court St. She believes she’s the victim of a humorous prank pulled by coworkers at Direct Graphics Inc. of Sidney. She said this was the second time her car has been “sealed for freshness.”

———

Matt Roth, a Sidney High graduate and a recent graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University, where he starred for the men’s golf team, has qualified for the United States Amateur Golf Tournament in Houston.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

