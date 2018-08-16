A kid’s carnival

Roslyn Chambers, left, 9, daughter of Amber and Derek Chambers, watches as her cousin Charlee Marcus, 1, both of Sidney, daughter of Cala and Adam Marcus, goes down a slide during the Northtowne Church of God’s Annual Kid’s Carnival Wednesday, Aug. 15. Free food, face painting and flavored ice were some of the things offered at the event which was moved indoors due to rain.

Wesley Chambers, left, 2, and his dad, Derek Chambers, both of Sidney, watch kids play on inflatable jump houses during the Northtowne Church of God’s Annual Kid’s Carnival Wednesday, Aug. 15. Free food, face painting and flavored ice were some of the things offered at the event which was moved indoors due to rain. Wesley is also the son of Amber Chambers.