Ian Bonifas, left, 17, holds onto string as his brother Andrew Bonifas, 14, both of Sidney, both children of Mark and Carey Bonifas, hammers a stake deeper into the ground at Tawawa Park Wednesday, Aug. 15. Bonifas is building a table shelter for his Eagle Scout project with the help of his brother and father. Bonifas expects the project to be finished by October. The Bonifas brothers are both members of Sidney Boy Scout Troop 95. The shelter is located next to the covered bridge.

Ian Bonifas, left, 17, holds onto string as his brother Andrew Bonifas, 14, both of Sidney, both children of Mark and Carey Bonifas, hammers a stake deeper into the ground at Tawawa Park Wednesday, Aug. 15. Bonifas is building a table shelter for his Eagle Scout project with the help of his brother and father. Bonifas expects the project to be finished by October. The Bonifas brothers are both members of Sidney Boy Scout Troop 95. The shelter is located next to the covered bridge. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_SDN081718EagleScout.jpg Ian Bonifas, left, 17, holds onto string as his brother Andrew Bonifas, 14, both of Sidney, both children of Mark and Carey Bonifas, hammers a stake deeper into the ground at Tawawa Park Wednesday, Aug. 15. Bonifas is building a table shelter for his Eagle Scout project with the help of his brother and father. Bonifas expects the project to be finished by October. The Bonifas brothers are both members of Sidney Boy Scout Troop 95. The shelter is located next to the covered bridge. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News