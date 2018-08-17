Pow Wow comes to Sidney

Army veteran Everett “Patches” Patch, of Cincinnati, sets up his vender booth at the Shelby County fairgrounds Friday, Aug. 17, in preparation for the seventh annual Honoring Our Veterans and First Responders Pow Wow. Patch also plans on dancing in the Pow Wow circle during the event. The Pow Wow is Saturday, Aug. 18, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. The event is free to the public.

Army veteran Everett “Patches” Patch, of Cincinnati, sets up his vender booth at the Shelby County fairgrounds Friday, Aug. 17, in preparation for the seventh annual Honoring Our Veterans and First Responders Pow Wow. Patch also plans on dancing in the Pow Wow circle during the event. The Pow Wow is Saturday, Aug. 18, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. The event is free to the public. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_SDN081818PowWow.jpg Army veteran Everett “Patches” Patch, of Cincinnati, sets up his vender booth at the Shelby County fairgrounds Friday, Aug. 17, in preparation for the seventh annual Honoring Our Veterans and First Responders Pow Wow. Patch also plans on dancing in the Pow Wow circle during the event. The Pow Wow is Saturday, Aug. 18, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. The event is free to the public. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News