125 years ago

Saturday, August 18, 1893

The river is lower at the present time than it has been for years. The water is of dark green color and there is a great deal of filth and garbage along its banks in and above Sidney. A washout is badly needed. The water of the canal is of a darker green color than it ever has been before.

William Shine has taken out a license for the sale of cigarettes and today received a full line of all the leading brands.

100 years ago

Saturday, August 18, 1918

The extension of the draft ages from 18 to 45 years is designed to win the war for the allies inside of this year, Secretary of War Baker told the house Military Affairs committee.

Herbert Gibson, driver for the Krug Bakery, was injured this morning when his truck struck a dog on the highway north of the city and then overturned. The truck was heavily damaged, but Gibson suffered only minor injuries in the accident.

75 years ago

Saturday, August 18, 1943

Allied warships continued their constant bombardment of the Italian peninsula today as warplanes launched an attack to isolate the port of Naples.

50 years ago

Saturday, August 18, 1968

WASHINGTON – Former President Dwight D. Eisenhower suffered “numerous” heart muscle flutters during the night, doctors announced today. He remained in extremely critical condition.

JACKSON CENTER – Airstream trailer dealers from Eastern Canada and the United Sates will be in Jackson Center on Tuesday to view the new 1969 models of Airstream trailers. Art Costello of California, president of Airstream, Inc. and Chuck Manchester of Sidney, vice president, will be on hand to direct the tours of the plant.

25 years ago

Saturday, August 18, 1993

Photo: A sign erected by Minster residents stands across the street from the site of a new McDonald’s Restaurant. Some residents oppose the height of a sign that McDonald’s proposed to erect.

Three gymnasts from the Sidney-Shelby County YMA accept the gold, silver and bronze medals in the vault competition at the YMCA National Gymnastic Championships held recently in Tampa, Fla. First was Jenny Timmerman, second was Joyce Timmerman and third was Leslie Gaier in the 11-and-up age group.

Dr. Lisa A. Alvetro, now an orthodontist in the local practice of Dr. Herbert Campbell and a native of Parkman in north-eastern Ohio, recently completed a residency in orthodontics at Case Western Reserve in Cleveland. She received her undergraduate schooling at Youngstown State University and graduated from the Ohio State University School of Dentistry in 1991.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

