Honoring heritage

Lisa Porter, left, of Thornsville, sells earings to Deanna Totten, of New Albany, at the seventh annual Honoring Our Veterans and First Responders Pow Wow Saturday, Aug. 18 at the Shelby County Fairgrounds.

Liam Horton, 2, of New Carlisle, son of Jessica and Shawn Horton, explores a Sidney fire truck at the seventh annual Honoring Our Veterans and First Responders Pow Wow Saturday, Aug. 18 at the Shelby County Fairgrounds.

Easter Cherokee member Gentle Dove, left, of Thornville, and Black Foot Tribe member Rita Many Colors, of Piqua, lead a line of dancers at the seventh annual Honoring Our Veterans and First Responders Pow Wow Saturday, Aug. 18 at the Shelby County Fairgrounds.

Juan Reiter, of Cincinnati, dances in the seventh annual Honoring Our Veterans and First Responders Pow Wow Saturday, Aug. 18 at the Shelby County Fairgrounds.

Flag bearers enter the dance circle.

Elizabeth Tso, holds her daughter Carolyn Tso, 2, both of Cincinnati, at the seventh annual Honoring Our Veterans and First Responders Pow Wow Saturday, Aug. 18 at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. Carolyn is also the daughter of Jimmy Burns.

Steve Waters, of Cincinnati, takes part in a drum circle at the seventh annual Honoring Our Veterans and First Responders Pow Wow Saturday, Aug. 18 at the Shelby County Fairgrounds.

Jeremia Little Wolf Harper, 6, of Heath, son of Brandy Cooksey and Kenny Harper, waits to dance at the seventh annual Honoring Our Veterans and First Responders Pow Wow Saturday, Aug. 18 at the Shelby County Fairgrounds.

Julia McKnight, left, helps dress her son Awaehsaeh McKnight, 7, both of Marietta, so he can dance during the seventh annual Honoring Our Veterans and First Responders Pow Wow Saturday, Aug. 18 at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. Awaehsaeh is also the son of Drew McKnight who is a member of the Menominee Tribe.