Free fun for families set for Aug. 25

SIDNEY — As the festival season winds down, there is one not to miss if you have children. The Free to Be Kids Day will be held on Aug. 25 at VanDemark Farms from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features free fun for the entire family.

“There are no vendors. There may be businesses that have chosen to set up a booth and provide an activity for the children. However, this event is not for businesses to sell anything. It is an event to show families in the 105.5 TAM FM broadcast area that we care and understand. So, bring your families and come enjoy four hours of smiling faces,” said Loretta Kinney, general manager at TAM FM.

The festival, sponsored by 105.5 TAM FM, is in its 10th year and promises fun and surprises for the family.

“Every year we try to surprise the families that attend with a special new activity or mascot. So yes, there will be surprises for all that attend,” said Kinney.

TAM FM chose to begin the festival to provide a free opportunity for families to spend time together. The festival has grown each year and continues to fulfill its original purpose.

“Free to Be A Kid Day started in 2008, the economy was becoming extremely tight and people were not able to enjoy a family outing because of their financial budgets. So, the crew at Hits 105.5 now called 105.5 TAM FM worked with VanDemark Farms and created this fabulous event. It was important to all of us that families had a way to enjoy one day without worrying about a budget. For everyone that attended they received a free drink, hot dog, corn maze, haystacks and petting zoo,” said Kinney. “In 2009, this event exploded beyond our dreams. We made the decision to contact all children-oriented groups, troops, programs, and organizations and invite them to set up a booth for free to educate families about opportunities for children to participate in. The only request is that each of these participates offer an activity to the children.”

TAM FM has developed a good relationship with Dwight Moore, owner of VanDemark Farms. Moore has continued to work with them to provide a un opportunity for a family night out.

“Since he has added new activities to the Farm he extended his hospitality to include at the lowest rates on the mini golf, hayride, Giant Swing and Zip Line,” said Kinney.

As one can imagine, it requires several people to put on such an event. If anyone would like to volunteer, they can contact Michelle Harter at 937-492-1270, ext. 5.

Cincinnati Reds mascot Rosie, third from left, gives a high-five to Courtney Sanders, as Sophia Reedy, far right, both of Sidney, daughter of Dustin Reedy and Brittany Frasure, watches during the 2017 Free to be a Kid Day at VanDemark Farm. Looking on is, far left, Mr. Red Legs and Daren the DARE lion. This year’s event, sponsored by 105.5 TAM FM, will be held saturday, Aug. 25. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/08/web1_SDN082817FestPage7.jpg Cincinnati Reds mascot Rosie, third from left, gives a high-five to Courtney Sanders, as Sophia Reedy, far right, both of Sidney, daughter of Dustin Reedy and Brittany Frasure, watches during the 2017 Free to be a Kid Day at VanDemark Farm. Looking on is, far left, Mr. Red Legs and Daren the DARE lion. This year’s event, sponsored by 105.5 TAM FM, will be held saturday, Aug. 25. Luke Gronnebeg | Sidney Daily News file

By Paula Frew For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

