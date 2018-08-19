Fun at Bremenfest 2018

Rotary club member Mark Cisco, of New Bremen, slices potatoes to make french fries at Bremenfest Saturday, Aug. 18.

Little Miss Bremenfest top three wave in the Bremenfest parade Sunday, Aug. 19.

The New Bremen volleyball state championship team walks in the Bremenfest parade Sunday, Aug. 19.

Madeline Burtch, 18, of New Bremen, daughter of Michael and Della Conradi, and Rob and Cheryl Burtch, was crowned 2018 Bremenfest Queen.

Allie Bornhorst, left to right, 10, watches as her sister Josie Bornhorst, 9, is handed a cake by Ryan Piper, all of New Bremen, at the Bremenfest cake wheel Saturday, Aug. 18. Looking on are the sister’s dad, Keith Bornhorst. The sisters are also the children of Dana Bornhorst.

New Bremen High School bowling coach John Parlett, of New Bremen, pops up in the dunk tank at Bremenfest Saturday, Aug. 18. Parlett was the 2015 Bremenfest president.

Chris Heitkamp, left, of Botkins, and Haley Winner, of Versailles, get a little dirty during mud volleyball at New Bremen’s Bremenfest Saturday, Aug. 18.

Isaac Heitkamp, 7, of New Bremen, son of Jenny and Eric Heitkamp, makes his way through the Ninja Warrior Course at New Bremen’s Bremenfest Saturday, Aug. 18.

Bree Quellhorst, 6, of New Bremen, daughter of Andrea and Keith Quellhorst, tries her best to get a fish at the Bremenfest Fishing Derby Sponsored by The New Bremen Rod & Gun Club.

Ellie Schwartz, 7, of New Bremen, daughter of Angie and Chris Schwartz blows on her chili Saturday, Aug. 18, at Bremenfest.

Morgen Parlett dishes out some “Make Ohio Great Again Chili” to Jeremy Clemmens of Winchester Virgina. Clemmens says he likes coming back to the Bremenfest to visit family and friends and to have good chili.