125 years ago

Monday, August 20, 1893

A total of 48 persons left this morning over the C.H. & D. railroad for Chicago to attend the World’s Fair. Yesterday there were 27 who left by way of the Big Four.

———

The swing bridge across the canal at South Street is almost ready for travel.

100 years ago

Monday, August 20, 1918

Miss Martha Gillespie was hostess to members of the T.A.G.’s last evening at her home southwest of Sidney. To climax the affair a chicken breakfast was served at 7 o’clock this morning. Those enjoying the party included: Miss Martha Pieffer, Grace Burkett, Harriett Flinn, Mary and Grace Saltzgaber, Gladys Starrett, Mabel Russell, Lois Robinson, Mary Steenrod, Ruth Blake, Catherine McVay, Neva Yinger, and Martha and Marie Gillespie.

75 years ago

Monday, August 20, 1943

Sidney may have a big-league baseball player in the future in the person of Richard Flanagan who returned late yesterday from his second try-out with the Columbus Redbirds. Along with other promising high school players from all over the state, Dick reported yesterday for a seven-hour drill.

———

Barbara Gleason, Peggy Thoma, Sondra Ruese and Carol Kingseed enjoyed a bike ride to Piqua yesterday, bicycling there during the morning to spend the day. They had a morning picnic at the Lockington dam on the way down and enjoyed a luncheon in Piqua.

50 years ago

Monday, August 20, 1968

RUSSIA – The love and affection which St. Remy parishioners have for their priest manifested itself Tuesday night when they welcomed Rev. Joseph Wolfer back “home.” Rev. Wolfer returned from Cincinnati where he had been hospitalized at Good Samaritan and later recuperated at the home of his sisters. His absence due to a serious illness lasted for 23 weeks and St. Remy parishioners never forgot him in their prayers.

25 years ago

Monday, August 20, 1993

Two new Sidney police officers are on the job after being sworn in Friday by City Manager William Barlow. They are Daniel S. Imke of Reynoldsburg and Jerry A. Tangeman of St. Marys.

———

NEW YORK (AP) – David Letterman will kick off his “Late Show” on CBS with guest Bill Murray, the actor-comedian who also helped launch Letterman’s “Late Night” on NBC more than a decade ago. Musician Billy Joel will be on hand.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

