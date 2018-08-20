Board of elections OKs November ballot issues

SIDNEY — Local issues which will appear on the Nov. 6 ballot were approved Monday morning by the Shelby County Board of Elections during its monthly meeting.

Issues on the ballot include:

• Botkins Local School District tax levy renewal: The levy will be used for permanent improvements at a rate not exceeding 2 mills for each $1 of valuation, which is 20 cents for each $100 of valuation. The tax levy is for five years, beginning in 2019, with first collection of money in calendar year 2020.

• Dinsmore Township tax levy renewal: The levy will be used for providing and maintaining fire apparatus, appliances, building and sites, sources of water supply and materials or the payment of firefighting companies or permanent, part-time or volunteer firefighting personnel. The tax rate will not exceed 1 mill for each $1 of valuation, which amounts to 10 cents for each $100 of valuation. The levy is for five years, beginning in 2019, with first collection of money in calendar year 2020.

• Village of Fort Loramie tax levy renewal: The levy will be used for current operating expenses. The tax rate will not exceed 1 mill for each $1 of valuation, which is 10 cents for each $100 of valuation. The five-year levy will begin in 2018, with first collection of money in calendar year 2019.

• Green Township tax levy renewal and increase: A renewal of .8 mill and an increase of .2 mill tax levy will be used for providing and maintaining fire apparatus, appliances, building and sites, sources of water supply and materials or the payment of firefighting companies or permanent, part-time or volunteer firefighting personnel. The tax rate will not exceed 1 mill for each $1 of valuation, which amounts to 10 cents for each $100 of valuation. The levy is for five years, beginning in 2019, with first collection of money in calendar year 2020.

• Village of Jackson Center tax levy renewal: The levy will be used for current operating expenses for the village at a rate not exceeding 2 mills for each $1 of valuation, which is 20 cents for each $100 of valuation. The levy is for five years and will begin in 2019 with first collection of money in calendar year 2020.

• Village of Kettlersville additional tax levy. The additional tax levy will be used for current operating expenses for the village at a rate not exceeding 2.5 mills for each $1 of valuation, which is 25 cents for each $100 of valuation. The five-year levy will begin in 2018 with the first collection of money in calendar year 2019.

• Loramie Township tax levy renewal: The tax levy will be used for the general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of roads at a rate not exceeding 2 mills for each $1 of valuation, which is 20 cents for each $100 of valuation. The five-year levy will begin in 2019, with the first collection of money in calendar year 2020.

• Loramie Township tax levy renewal: The tax levy will benefit Loramie Township and Houston Fire District to provide and maintain fir apparatus, appliances, building and sites, sources of water supply and materials or the payment of firefighting companies or permanent, part-time or volunteer firefighting personnel. The tax rate will not exceed 1.67 mill for each $1 of valuation, which amounts to .167 cents for each $100 of valuation. The levy is for five years, beginning in 2019, with first collection of money in calendar year 2020.

• Orange Township tax levy renewal: The tax levy will be used to provide and maintain fire apparatus, appliances, building and sites, sources of water supply and materials or the payment of firefighting companies or permanent, part-time or volunteer firefighting personnel. The tax rate will not exceed 1.5 mills for each $1 of valuation, which amounts to 15 cents for each $100 of valuation. The levy is for five years, beginning in 2019, with first collection of money in calendar year 2020.

• Salem Township additional tax levy: An additional tax levy will be used for the general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of roads and bridges. The tax levy will not exceed 2 mills for each $1 of valuation, which is 20 cents for each $100 of valuation. The five-year tax levy will begin in 2019, with the first collection of money in calendar year 2020.

• Salem Township tax levy renewal (excluding the village of Port Jefferson): The tax levy will be used to provide and maintain fire apparatus, appliances, building and sites, sources of water supply and materials or the payment of firefighting companies or permanent, part-time or volunteer firefighting personnel. The tax rate will not exceed 2 mills for each $1 of valuation, which amounts to 20 cents for each $100 of valuation. The levy is for five years, beginning in 2019, with first collection of money in calendar year 2020.

• Sidney City School District tax levy renewal: The school district is asking for the renewal of the levy to avoid an operating deficit in the sum of $4,417,364. The levy of taxes will be made outside the 10-mill limitation estimated by the county auditor and averages 9.23 mills for each $1 of valuation, which amounts to .923 cents for each $100 of valuation. The 10-year levy will begin in 2019, which first collection of money in calendar year 2020.

• Washington Township tax levy renewal (excluding the village of Lockington): The tax levy will provide and maintain fir apparatus, appliances, building and sites, sources of water supply and materials or the payment of firefighting companies or permanent, part-time or volunteer firefighting personnel. The tax rate will not exceed .5 mill for each $1 of valuation, which amounts to 5 cents cents for each $100 of valuation. The levy is for five years, beginning in 2019, with first collection of money in calendar year 2020.

• Washington Township Trustees new tax levy: The new tax levy will benefit the Lockington Fire Association, Washington Township, Shelby County, for the expansion of the existing fire house located at 10363 Museum Trail, Piqua, inside the village of Lockington. The tax levy will not exceed 2 mills for each $1 of valuation, which is 20 cents for each $100 of valuation. The five-year levy will begin in 2018 and continue through 2022, with money first due in calendar year 2019. The levy excludes the village of Lockington and the city of Sidney.

The residents in Jackson Center will be voting on a local liquor option which, if approved, will allow the sale of wine and mixed beverages on Sunday between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight at Casey’s Marketing Co., doing business as Casey’s General Store 3553, who is the applicant for the D-6 liquor permit. Casey’s is located at 307 W. Pike St., Jackson Center.

Casey’s had to submit a petition for the issue to be placed on the ballot. A total of 166 signatures was required for it to be on the ballot. Of the signatures submitted, 185 were accepted and 23 were rejected.

The petition was certified by the board of elections.

In other business, the board:

• Learned the bid submitted by Triad for a remote ballot marking system contract was approved by the Shelby County Commissioners. The first year of the contract will be $5667 for the base software and November election requirements. There will be a new contract for every election based on the number of voters who will be voting. The cost of the general election will be $1,067 and the primary election will be $1,400.

The county received $16,000 from the state which will be used for the contracts.

• Learned letters have been sent to Cynthian Township voters explaining where the new polling location will be in November.

• Learned the Secretary of State will be sending a representative to Shelby County to inspect six poling locations to make sure they are ADA compliant. The inspections will be held Sept. 6 and will include Anna Schools, Jackson Center American Legion, Orange Township, Perry Township/Port Jefferson, The Center and Van Buren Township.

• Reviewed the cyber training Director Pam Kerrigan, Deputy Director Donnie Chupp and board member Chris Gibbs attended in Bowling Green.

“It was a good exercise,” said Gibbs. “Every 4 minutes was the equivalent to 1 hour.

Various scenarios were presented and the group had to come up with a solution to the problem.

• Learned “stress testing” of election security to make sure there are no vulnerabilities on election day. Private contractor Rich Valero will do the work, which must be completed by Oct. 15.

• Decided to wait until the “stress testing” is done before making a decision about establishing a Facebook account.

• Discussed the funding approved by the state for the purchase of voting equipment. No directive has been received from the Secretary of State’s Office concerning the issue at this time.

• Approved bills which have been filed for audit.

The board’s next meeting will be Monday, Sept. 17, at 7:30 a.m.

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

