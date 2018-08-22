125 years ago

Wednesday, August 22, 1893

There has been $170 subscribed toward helping to organize and keep in existence a baseball club here. A meeting of those who have subscribed was held last night. The affairs of the organization were placed in the hands of an executive committee composed of Web W. Robinson; A.J. Hess and Frank Shaw. W.J. Kinstle was chosen as manager of the team.

100 years ago

Wednesday, August 22, 1918

The Boys Scouts and their new Scoutmaster, Hugh Bingham, sold the first products of their Red Cross gardens this morning. It was a machine load of sweet corn, and the boys seemed very proud of the first profits of their summer’s work.

Charles Anderson, who installed the ice refrigerator equipment at the Purity Confectionery, returned to Chicago yesterday.

75 years ago

Wednesday, August 22, 1943

The local ration board was advised today that a nationwide rationing of heating and cooking stoves will become effective on Aug. 24. All dealers are required to register inventories as of midnight Aug. 23, with blanks available for that purpose at the board’s office.

The Shelby County Defense Council today asked a close check be made of the list of names printed several days ago to be included in the county honor roll to be erected in the court house square. William A. Trimpe, coordinator, noted that the list was compiled from a number of sources. It contains a total of 1,550 boys, including volunteers, who have entered service through selective service from this county.

50 years ago

Wednesday, August 22, 1968

Plans for the construction of the new freight terminal building for the General Highway Express, Inc., were announced today by Paul Long, president of the trucking operation. In making the announcement, Long said the new terminal will be erected on the east side of Vandemark Road, almost directly opposite the firm’s present facilities, and adjacent to the plant of the Sidney Pattern Works. Representing an investment of approximately $300,000, the terminal will have almost double the capacity of the present quarters, Long said.

25 years ago

Wednesday, August 22, 1993

A personnel service with an office in Troy will open a new facility in downtown Sidney on Monday. Express Personnel Services will have an office at 107 E. Court St. The owners of the business are Ann Kulpa, Edie Maury and Mary Jackson.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

