OVI checkpoint planned

WAPAKONETA — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced an OVI checkpoint will be held in Auglaize County Thursday evening.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grand funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

“Based on provisional data, there were 379 OVI-related crahses in which 405 people weree killed last year in Ohio, said Lt. J.S. Carrico, commander of the wapakoneta Post. “State troopers make on average 25,000 OVI arrests each year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways.”

The location of the checkpoint will be announced Thursday morning.