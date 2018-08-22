Lake Loramie celebrates new outdoor fitness park

MINSTER — The Lake Loramie Improvement Association celebrated the grand opening of a new outdoor adult fitness park with a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday evening, Aug. 21, at Lake Loramie’s Earl Island Fitness Trail.

PlayCore, a leading company in play and recreation research, programming, and products, awarded its Fitness National Demonstration Site™ Award to Earl’s Island for excellence in providing a well-rounded workout.

Lake Loramie Improvement Association funded the outdoor adult fitness park in Earl’s Island Fitness Trail. The site features five fitness stations with a paved interpretive walking path. The site offers equipment designed to promote the four elements of a well-rounded workout: cardio, muscle, core, and balance/flexibility, and includes adaptive equipment for people who use mobility devices.

“We created the National Demonstration Site Award program to recognize recreation spaces that follow design best practices, utilize community input, and have a commitment to measuring outcomes in the space,” said Anne-Marie Spencer, PlayCore’s Corporate VP of Marketing in a press release.

Best practices, the release said, are outlined in the guidebook, “Outdoor Adult Fitness Parks: Best Practices for Promoting Community Health by Increasing Physical Activity.” The resource was created with an advisory board of scholars and experts in fitness to help communities understand not just design, but also benefits of outdoor exercise, marketing tactics to promote their Outdoor Fitness Parks, and outcome tracking.

Earl’s Island Fitness Trail will be listed on the National Demonstration Site Map at https://www.playcore.com/nds/map. To receive a copy of Outdoor Fitness Parks: Best Practices for Promoting Community Health by Increasing Physical Activity, send a request to info@playcore.com.

