125 years

Thursday, August 23, 1893

The Miami and Eric canal bank broke at the flood gates at Berlin yesterday and travel on it is now entirely suspended on account of the small amount of water. There are seven boats ashore at Newport waiting for the damage to be repaired, work on which is being done as rapidly as possible. It will be completed and ready for travel by tomorrow night. The break was caused by holes being eaten through the bank by muskrats.

100 years ago

Thursday, August 23, 1918

Miss Grace Woodruff, who is a student in the Conservatory of Music at Cincinnati, is taking part in a special musical program for the benefit of the Red Cross, being held in Cardington, Morrow County, O.

———

The Bolsheviki government has declared that a state of war now exists between the United States and Russia. U.S. consulates at Moscow and Petrograd have been ordered closed.

75 years ago

Thursday, August 23, 1943

Robert Beanblossom is again Kiwanis club golf champion, following his 7 and 5 win over Dale Bodine in the 36-hole finals played over the local country club course and completed yesterday. To reach the finals, Beanblossom defeated Kiracofe, Wiessinger and Carbin, while Bodine was winning over Marshall, Ver-Wayne and McDowell.

50 years ago

Thursday, August 23, 1968

Scoring a total of 747 points out of a possible 900, the Shelby County general livestock judging team took second place in the State 4-H general livestock judging contest at the Ohio State Fair. Team members from Shelby County were Lee Braun, who scored 258 points, and Lynn Maurer with a score of 250, both members of the Botkins 4-H Club, and Randy McCracken, a member of the Orange Township 4-H Club, with 239 points.

25 years ago

Thursday, August 23, 1993

Dan Barker, who was nearly unhittable the last two seasons while pitching for the Anna Rockets and who went on to pitch in the State Legion Tournament in Athens this summer, just couldn’t resist Indiana. So now instead of staying close to home and pitching for UD or WSU, Barker will don a Big Ten Conference uniform when he hurls for the Hoosiers next spring, choosing that school over Ohio State.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

