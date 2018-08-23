City announces 2018 tree sale

SIDNEY — Six different types of trees are available for purchase as part of the city of Sidney’s tree sale. This is the second year the city has sponsored the tree sale.

The Sidney Tree Board officially announced the sale this week. As with last year’s sale, anyone can purchase the trees from the city; the sale is not limited to Sidney residents.

The six species of trees available for purchase are bur oak, sugar maple, American plum, white pine, yellowwood and bald cypress. The trees will cost $17 to $33 for a 5-gallon container of 2- to 3-foot up to 5- to 7-foot trees. They will be obtained from Woody Warehouse in Indiana, which sells containerized, native trees.

Orders are due by Sept. 14, and trees will be distributed, Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to noon at the city’s service center, 415 S. Vandemark Road.

Buyers will be required to pay the city of Sidney by check or money order when ordering the trees. The city will not guarantee, deliver or plant the trees.

Trees may only be planted on private property, not in the right of way tree lawn areas.

The 2018 tree sale order form can be found on the city’s website at www.sidneyoh.com. Copies will also be available in the Municipal Building and the city service center.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

