Injury at The Dannon Co. under investigation

MINSTER — A workplace injury that occurred Wednesday morning at The Dannon Company in Minster is under investigation.

“A contractor working on-site at our plant in Minster, Ohio, was injured yesterday in an industrial accident. He was treated in our first aid room by our on-site medical response team while awaiting emergency responders. Local EMS responded and transferred the individual to a local hospital for further treatment. We have no further information on his condition and are keeping him in our thoughts and prayers as he recovers,” Wes Farno, public relations for The Dannon Company, wrote in a statement.

Farno declined to comment on the nature of the accident but said it is under investigation.

Minster Life Squad and Police responded to 216 Southgate Drive on the report of the accident, and the rescue squad transported the injured contractor to Wilson Health.

The company has 24 hours to contact OSHA concerning the workplace accident, according to Dan Steffen, assistant area director at the Toledo branch of OSHA.

No further information is available at this time.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.