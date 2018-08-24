125 years ago

Friday, August 24, 1893

The dates have officially been set for the Shelby County Fair. It will be held Sept. 19, 20, 21 and 22.

———

Marshall McClure and Policemen Covil and Guy ran in three stone masons who have been working on W.H.C. Goode’s home about three o’clock this afternoon for drunkenness.

100 years ago

Friday, August 24, 1918

There has been a good attendance at the meetings that have been held Monday evenings of each week at the armory for the purpose of drilling. All parties within the draft age are welcome to participate. To defray expense of the hall and light a nominal charge of 10 cents each night is now being charged.

75 years ago

Friday, August 24, 1943

At the city council meeting last night, under suspension of the rules, unanimously approved an ordinance prohibiting children under 15 years of age loitering on the streets, alleys and public places in the city after 10 p.m.

———

In what London termed as “the beginning of the battle of Berlin,” the Royal Air Force last night handed the German capital one of the most devastating assaults in the history of aerial warfare.

50 years ago

Friday, August 24, 1968

Fairlawn School Superintendent Herbert Wert announced the completion of the faculty with the hiring of Robert Woodbury Friday night.

25 years ago

Friday, August 24, 1993

FORT LORAMIE – The annual German Heritage Days in Fort Loramie is history. The Fort Loramie Historical Association, which had assisted in organizing the annual event to celebrate the German heritage in the Fort Loramie area, will instead host a German dinner, reported Laura Paulus, secretary of the historical association. The dinner is scheduled for Oc.t 9 at the Wilderness Trail Museum.

———

William L. Flinn, formerly of Houston, has been named Distinguished Rural Sociologist, Fellow of the Rural Sociological Society at the Society’s annual meeting in Orlando, Fla., on Aug. 8. Flinn is the son of Majorie Marie Flinn of Houston, and a 1956 graduate of Houston High School.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

