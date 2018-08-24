‘Y’ logo aerial photo rescheduled

SIDNEY —The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA has rescheduled an historical aerial photo shoot of the Y logo for Saturday, Sept. 8, at 5 p.m. Rain forced postponement of the photo originally scheduled to be taken at the organization’s Y-Fest! presented by Wilson Health on July 21.

“The weather was iffy all day for our First Annual Y-Fest! free community festival. And, as luck would have it, the skies opened up right at 2:30 when we were scheduled to take the historical photo,” said Ed Thomas, the local Y CEO.

The photo and Y-Fest! were part of the year-long celebration of the Y’s 50th anniversary in Sidney and Shelby County.

“Now that we’ve rescheduled, we need YOUR help,” said Thomas.

The Y needs hundreds of volunteers donned in purple and blue T-shirts which are provided to all participants free of charge to fill the space in the outlined “Y.” To sign up for the event, visit https://bit.ly/2KQK7vd and complete the very simple form. If you registered for the July 21 attempt, you just need to confirm your availability for the Sept. 8 event by visiting https://bit.ly/2wqTVCS.

“The T-shirts are theirs to keep after the photo!” said Thomas.

The YMCA hopes to set a record for the largest Y logo ever created. The event will take place at the YMCA athletic field on the east side of the Y building at 300 E. Parkwood St., Sidney. Check-in and registration will open at 4:30 p.m. with the photo taken at approximately 5 p.m. For questions, call the Y’s Welcome Center at 937-492-9134 or visit www.sidney-ymca.org.