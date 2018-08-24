Democratic office to open

WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Democratic Party will be hosting a grand opening of their 2018 campaign office on Tuesday, Aug. 28, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The office is at 9 Perry St. in Wapakoneta and will be used to support Democratic candidates running for office in Auglaize County and to engage local supporters. Candidates will be on hand to talk about their campaigns and the party will be signing people up to volunteer. All are welcome to join.

For more information, contact Joe Monbeck at Joe_Monbeck@yahoo.com