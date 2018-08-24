SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA offers OhioHealth Delay the Disease – the No. 1 Parkinson’s Exercise Program. This is a fitness program that is easily adapted to individuals with all levels of the disease and equally valuable to those who have been newly diagnosed as well as those in progressed states of the disease. It is designed to empower people with Parkinson’s Disease (PD) by optimizing their physical function and helping to delay the progression of symptoms. These exercise classes are geared specifically to counteract the movement challenges experienced by people with PD.

Sessions are offered monthly, with up to 12 classes per session. Cost is $10 per monthly session for Y members and $40 for non-members. The cost of the class is kept low thanks to partial funding by the Y’s annual Community Partners Campaign. Financial assistance is also available.

Parkinson’s Disease is a disorder that affects approximately one million Americans and is caused by a lack of the chemical messenger dopamine in the movement centers of the brain. Besides a lack of dopamine, PD can be aggravated by genetic factors, exposure to pesticides or industrial toxins and the process of aging itself. Its three major symptoms are tremor (trembling which usually starts in one hand), rigidity in the trunk or limbs and slowness of movement. It is a progressive disorder, meaning that it typically gets worse over the years. New treatments are emerging for PD for the purpose of reducing symptoms.

Space is limited, so pre-registration is required. Stop by the Y’s Welcome Center to register, or call 937-492-9134. Questions may be directed to Suann Luedeke, wellness coordinator, at 492-9134 or sluedeke@sidney-ymca.org. The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA is located at 300 E. Parkwood St. in Sidney.