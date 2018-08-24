Fryburg Homecoming celebrates 128th anniversary

FRYBURG – One of the oldest festivals in the area will celebrate its 128th year Labor Day weekend. One of the most storied aspects of the festival will continue as they plan to sell their famous Mock Turtle soup throughout the day.

The Fryburg Homecoming is set for Sunday, Sept. 2, from 4 to 11 p.m. at St. John Catholic Church. The event helps raise funds for the operational expenses of the church, located southeast of Wapakoneta in Auglaize County.

Chairman Cindy Koenig said the festival includes raffles, games, and activities. Once again, a feature of the raffles will be a special painting created by the church’s former pastor, Father Lawrence Tebbe, who was the priest at the church for approximately 34 years. The turtle soup recipe came from Tebbe’s mother.

Koenig reported the raffle drawings will total $10,989. The grand prize drawing of $1,000 to be awarded at the end of the night. An hourly attendance raffle will be held as ticket holders must be present to win.

Other items were donated to Jill’s Special Raffle, which will be held at 10 p.m. A 50/50 drawing will be held along with a hog raffle.

Koenig said there will also be mechanical rides, free train rides, a kiddie tractor pull, Chuck-a-Luck, bingo, and, a paddle wheel game. Matt Dietz will provide live entertainment.

On Saturday, Sept. 1, the ninth Annual Mock Turtle Run/Walk will kick off the festival. Registration begins at 7 a.m. The route will begin at the church and go through Glacier Hills Campground in Wapakoneta and end at the church.

Also, on Saturday, the fourth Annual Mock Turtle Bike Ride begins at the church with registration beginning at 6:30 a.m. The 25-mile route will take bikers from Fryburg to St. Lawrence Church in Rhine, Immaculate Conception Church in Botkins, and concludes at St. Joseph Church in Wapakoneta.

Contact information and registration forms can be found at the St. John Church website at www.stjohnfryburg.org.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

